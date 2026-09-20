Burglars steal over Rs 8 lakh from two SBI ATMs in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Burglars stole Rs 8 lakh from two SBI ATMs in Telangana’s Karimnagar district early on Sunday, September 20.

Closed-circuit television camera footage showed two suspects, including a woman, while police said they sprayed liquid on cameras at one ATM to avoid getting caught.

The burglaries took place at SBI ATMs in Durshed, under the Karimnagar Rural Police Station limits, and Thimmapur, under the LMD Police Station limits.

According to police, the suspects used gas cutters to break open the ATMs and flee with the cash. While the amount stolen from the Thimmapur ATM is not known yet, police said Rs 8 lakh was taken from the Durshed ATM.

Burglars struck two SBI ATMs in Telangana's Karimnagar early morning, using gas cutters to loot cash at Durshed in just 8 mins after disabling CCTV cameras. Another theft was reported in Thimmapur. Police have launched a probe to nab the gang.#Karimnagar #Telangana #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/fji1oW4Wbx — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) September 20, 2026

Preliminary investigation suggests that two burglars arrived at the Durshed ATM in a car at around 3.30 am.

They were allegedly wearing caps, spectacles, gloves and masks, apparently to conceal their identities.

They sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras at the ATM.

The burglary triggered an alarm at the SBI office in Delhi. Local SBI officials were subsequently alerted about the break-in.

Police reached the scene and began examining CCTV footage and other evidence gathered from the ATM centre.

Two cases registered

Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the ATM burglaries, and special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the suspects.

Investigators found that the burglars allegedly used a vehicle registered in Maharashtra.

Police are now analysing CCTV footage from various locations, including toll plazas, to track the vehicle’s movements and determine the route taken by the suspects after the robberies.