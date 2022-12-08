Burial or cremation: Muslim, Hindu sons clash over mother’s last rites

Patna: On the death of their mother, two sons belonging to different faiths clashed over her last rites. While one son offers namaz at the mosque, the other visits the temple. One insisted on burial while the other wanted to cremate her mortal remains in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

Rayka Khatoon had a son from her first Muslim husband, whereas her second son is from a Hindu husband and this flared up the issue. However, the situation was brought under control and the woman was eventually cremated with the help of police.

According to the police, the deceased was married to a Muslim and had a son Md. Mohfil, but after the death of her first husband, she married Rajendra Jha who was a priest. Her son Md Mohfil also used to stay with her mother. With her second husband, Rayka had a son named Babloo Jha.

However, the family used to live happily under the one roof and never had religious differences. According to police, Rayka converted to Hindu religion and her name was changed to Rekha Devi.

Her second husband died some 10 year back and both her sons were staying with her.

The clash broke out when she naturally died.