Burmese refugee’s murder by rowdy sheeter sparks tension in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Wadi-e-Saleheen, Pahadishareef during the funeral of Burmese refugee Mohd Imran, who was brutally stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon when he refused to pay money to a rowdy sheeter. The police, in riot gear, was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Mohd Imran was killed when he allegedly refused to pay Rs. 2,000 to a rowdy sheeter. The accused, Asif, stabbed Imran to death and hurled a boulder on his head due to which Imran died on the spot.

Mohd Imran had acquired a United Nations Human Rights Council card and was staying in Wadi-e-Saleheen. He was returning to his house when the rowdy sheeter waylaid him and attacked with a knife after the man refused to pay Rs 2,000 as demanded.

On Monday, the Burmese refugees staying in the city staged a protest demanding action against the rowdy sheeter and protection from such elements. The police officials intervened and pacified them.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, visited the spot and met the family members and the local deceased who complained to him about the harassment by anti-social elements.

Amjedullah Khan spoke to the police officials and demanded protection of the persecuted refugees who took shelter in India after obtaining UNHRC cards following due process.