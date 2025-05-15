Bus catches fire in Telangana’s Medchal

Hyderabad: A bus was gutted after fire broke out in the vehicle at Medchal on Thursday, May 15 morning.

The private bus was moving from Banda Mailaram to Kompally when the driver noticed smoke coming out of the bus when the vehicle reached ITI college.

The driver parked the bus on the roadside and jumped out of the vehicle.

The fire engulfed the bus; after which a fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.

Officials suspect the fire ignited due to a short circuit. There were no passengers in the bus at the time of incident.

Further details are awaited.