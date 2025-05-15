3500 houses being sanctioned under Indiramma housing: Telangana min

Hyderabad: Telangana Information and Public Relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday, May 14, said that under the Indiramma Illu scheme, 3,500 houses are being sanctioned in all constituencies of the state.

Reddy said that so far, the houses have been sanctioned in villages of Poosukunta and Gogulapudi in Kothagudem district, Bhurki and Mangli in Adilabad district, and Appapur and Baurapur in Nagarkurnool district, adopted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

The minister met Varma at Raj Bhavan and informed him that, as per the governor’s suggestion, additional houses are being sanctioned for people from tribal communities under the housing scheme.

Reddy then briefed the governor regarding implementing the Bhu Bharati Act in Telangana.

He said that applications are being accepted without any fee and are working to resolve the problems. Among those who met the Governor were Khammam MP Raghuram Reddy, IDC Chairman Muvva Vijayababu, Housing Corporation MD VP Gautam and others.