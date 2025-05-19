Construction of 20,104 Indiramma houses underway: Telangana minister

Hyderabad: The construction of 20,104 houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme has begun, state housing minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said here on Monday, May 19.

“Under the pilot project, 47,335 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned. So far, 5140 houses have basements, 300 houses have walls and another ten houses have slabs,” he informed.

The minister said that despite financial difficulties faced by the state government during the construction of Indiramma houses, funds are regularly released every Monday without any delay.

“The government released Rs 16.07 crore on Monday for 1383 houses whose basements have been completed as well as for 224 houses whose walls have been completed. A total of Rs 53.64 crore was paid to 5,364 beneficiaries,” he said.

Also Read 3500 houses being sanctioned under Indiramma housing: Telangana min

Under the scheme, the money is deposited directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries in four instalments, without any middlemen, he said.

He explained that Rs. 1 lakh will be released after the basement is completed, Rs. 1.25 lakh once the walls are constructed, Rs. 1.75 lakh after the slab is laid, and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh when the house is fully operational. He also instructed officials to take steps to complete the construction of Indiramma houses as soon as possible, keeping in mind the monsoon season.