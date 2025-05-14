Hyderabad: Koheda land grabbers undeterred by HYDRAA action

Hyderabad: Despite the prompt and decisive action by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) land grabbers seem undeterred, enjoying political clout and continuing illegal and criminal acts. One such example could be seen in Koheda village in Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district.

The owners of several plots in the village had complained to HYDRAA during its weekly grievance redressal against one Sammireddy Bal Reddy, the owner of Rajaji Nagar layout, who the residents alleged, has grabbed their plots.

The total extent of Rajaji Nagar layout is 17 acres having 190 plots. However, the owners of plots in an extent of 5.5 acres in that layout, alleged that their plots including parks and roads were also merged with Rajaji Nagar layout by Bal Reddy.

The victims, who are members of the ‘Radhe Dham Layout Plot Owners Welfare Association’ alleged that Bal Reddy had grabbed their plots using fabricated documents.

Acting on the complaint, on February 9, 2025, HYDRAA officials demolished the compound wall, swimming pool and a shed that belonged to the victims, after conducting an investigation.

However, Bal Reddy continued to construct illegal structures on the victims’ land, and when they attempted to reclaim it, they were attacked by his goons. The victims once again lodged a complaint with HYDRAA regarding Bal Reddy’s brazen actions.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the layout on Wednesday, May 14, and spoke with the victims.

One of the victims showed the injuries he sustained in the attack perpetrated by Bal Reddy when he, along with others were driven away by them. One of the victims had to get six stitches on his head following the attack.

Ranganath assured them that after conducting thorough investigation on the land grabbers, criminal cases will be booked against them. He assured the victims that their plots, roads and parks will be secured.

During his visit to Koheda, Ranganath also inspected Kotha Cheruvu in the village, over representations from residents that their land came under the submergence area of the lake though it was not in the lake bed.