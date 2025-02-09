HYDRAA razes illegal structures on encroached land in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive in Koheda village, Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district, on Sunday, February 9 following complaints from plot owners about illegal encroachments.

Members of the Radhe Dham Layout Plot Owners Welfare Association alleged that Sammireddy Balreddy encroached on plots in the Gram Panchayat Layout and constructed barrier walls, obstructing roads.

Upon verification, HYDRAA officials confirmed that the land originally belonged to K Ramulu, Peddaiah, and Isaiyya who had developed the Gram Panchayat layout in 1986. However, Balreddy had allegedly taken possession of the land, built a farmhouse, compound wall, and fencing, and blocked internal roads.

In response, HYDRAA issued notices to both parties, asking them to present relevant documents on February 8. After examining records in the presence of revenue and municipal officials, Thukkuguda Municipality confirmed that Balreddy had no permits for the farmhouse and other structures.

Plot owners accused Balreddy of fabricating records to acquire land that had already been sold as plots. Following an inquiry, Darimila ordered the demolition of the farmhouse, guardrail, and fencing.

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.

Additionally, in Ootpally village’s Cape Town-2 Colony, a complaint about a wall encroaching on a 33-foot road led to its demolition.