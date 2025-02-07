HYDRAA chief surveys Hyderabad’s Ameenpur over land encroachments

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath visited Ameenpur Municipality following complaints about land encroachments.

During visits to the Ailapuram and Chakrapuri colonies, residents met the commissioner demanding justice.

According to reports, residents of Hyderabad’s Ailapuram alleged that Mukhim had encroached on land purchased by them in the 1980s. Addressing concerns, Ranganath assured that court orders would be considered and beneficiaries would be identified transparently.

He announced the establishment of a HYDRAA police station and a survey team to verify the encroachments in Ameenpur municipality. “HYDRAA was set up to protect government and public lands. We will take strict action against violators,” he stated.

However, an argument broke out between a lawyer and HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath with the lawyer alleging that the survey in Hyderabad’s Ameenpur violated a court order.

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.

Additionally, in Ootpally village’s Cape Town-2 Colony, a complaint about a wall encroaching on a 33-foot road led to its demolition.