Bus enroute Hyderabad rams into acid tanker in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A bus heading from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad rammed into an acid tanker on Thursday, November 20. The accident occurred at National Highway 44 in Mahabubabad.

The collision led to the release of chemical fumes from the tanker; about 26 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was travelling from Chittoor to Hyderabad. Following the collision, the bus driver immediately asked the passengers to de-board.

Videos shared on social media showed fumes emanating from the oil tanker, which reportedly contained hydrochloric acid.

A private sleeper bus crashed into an acid tanker on NH-44 near Jadcherla, causing heavy chemical fumes. All passengers exited safely through the emergency door. Fire crews reached the spot and began draining the hazardous acid to prevent further danger. pic.twitter.com/xHXHW1CbcY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 20, 2025

Passengers suffer minor injuries

Some passengers suffered minor injuries. Fire tenders were deployed, and personnel brought the situation under control. Traffic on the NH 44 was affected, and officials shifted the passengers to another bus to continue their journey to Hyderabad.

Previous accidents

On November 17. a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a truck. Eight passengers were injured in the accident. The accident occurred when the bus belonging to Kaveri travels tried to over take the truck at at Anasagaram bypass in Nandigama suburb in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.