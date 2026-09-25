Bus-SUV collision in Hanamkonda leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was killed, and seven others were injured after an SUV and a TGSRTC bus collided in Hanamkonda district on Friday, September 25.

The accident occurred near Kondaparthi on the Tadwai-Pasra main road. The deceased was identified as Daravath Bhadru, a native of Anaram Peddathanda in the Parkal mandal of Warangal.

He was returning in the Bolero SUV with relatives after immersing ashes of a family member at Bhadrachalam.

Bhadru sustained severe injuries in the collision and died while being shifted to the Mulugu government hospital.

The injured have been identified as Daravath Saroja, Neha, Sakru, Bujjamma, Bukya Jyothi, Daravath Venkanna and Anitha sustained injuries in the accident. They are receiving treatment.

According to Tadwai police, a case of death due to negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the BNS based on a complaint lodged by a relative of the deceased. An investigation has been launched.