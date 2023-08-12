Bushra Bibi’s diary reveals extent of her influence on Imran Khan’s politics

Islamabad: An alleged private diary of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made startling revelations about her influence in political and private matters revolving around her husband’s life, local media reported.

The alleged diary has several entries, and one of those shows that Bushra Bibi used to decide about the time and the person to put pressure on the judiciary, the army and the government, The News reported.

The development comes just a day after Bushra Bibi met her husband in the Attock jail for the first time after the PTI chief got arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been accused of misusing his 2018-2022 tenure to “buy” and “sell” gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and were worth more than Rs 140 million ($635,000).

According to the revelations, from the PTI chief’s diet to control his legal matters, the alleged diary has shown how Bushra Bibi used to “dictate” Khan and how he followed her directives. It also talks about the situation arising in case the governor’s rule is imposed, stating that the legal team should be prepared to shut down the city and call for a shutter-down strike if it happens, The News reported.

The diary also discloses Bushra Bibi’s control of Imran Khan’s diet and daily routine, and at what time he has to eat. Details show that Khan has to drink ‘Kahwa’, juice and honey as soon as he wakes up in the morning. It also reveals that the PTI chairman has to eat only fish, meat or kebab as his lunch along with vitamins. It further says that the former prime minister should be given milk at 12 in the night.