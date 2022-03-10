Businessman Suicide Case: High court grants conditional bail to Vanama Raghavendra Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Vanama Raghavendra Rao accused of abetting the suicide of businessman Naga Ramakrishna’s family.

Vanama Raghavendra Rao is the son of TRS MLS Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

The 45-year-old businessman, his wife (40), and their 12-year-old twin daughters had immolated themselves at their house in Paloncha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district on January 3.

In the suicide note and selfie video, recovered later by the police, M. Naga Ramakrishna alleged that they were resorting to the extreme step due to harassment by Vanama Raghavendra Rao.

“If I go alone, he will not spare my wife and children. Hence I am taking them with me,” the man said in the video.

The businessman, who had debts to the tune of Rs 30 lakh, alleged that Raghavendra had asked him to bring his wife to Hyderabad. He said that Raghavendra tried to use his political clout and money power to satisfy his carnal desire.

After evading arrest for a few days, Raghavendra was finally apprehended on January 7. A court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, on Saturday.