Butter Chicken has always been a crowd favourite across India, but now it has earned global applause. According to a recent TasteAtlas survey, this creamy North Indian classic has secured a spot in the top 5 most popular foods in the world. While tandoori chicken followed closely at the 14th position, it is butter chicken that is making headlines.

In a city like Hyderabad that is known for its rich, flavourful gravies, butter chicken too has become a comfort dish for many. If you are now tempted to try it after its international win, Siasat.com recommends five places in Hyderabad that serve some of the city’s best versions.

Best places to eat and order Butter Chicken in Hyderabad

1. Mak’s Kitchen

Mak’s Kitchen serves a comforting, homestyle version of butter chicken that appeals to those who enjoy mild, balanced flavours. Their gravy leans towards a smooth, mellow profile, creamy without being heavy, and rich enough to pair beautifully with naan or rice. It is the kind of butter chicken that feels familiar and satisfying, making it a reliable choice for families and regular diners who prefer subtle, well-rounded gravies.

Where? Mehdipatnam

2. Shahji ka Dhaba

At Shahji ka Dhaba, butter chicken is prepared in a rustic, North Indian dhaba style, offering a homely and traditional taste. The gravy has a pleasant tomato base with gentle spice notes, creating a warm, comforting flavour that fans of simple, uncomplicated Punjabi dishes appreciate. It is the kind of dish that feels hearty, wholesome, and rooted in classic dhaba cooking.

Where? Lakdikapul

3. Goila Butter Chicken

Goila Butter Chicken brings a signature, chef-crafted take on the iconic dish. Slow-cooked gravies, a hint of smokiness, and a perfectly balanced blend of creaminess, sweetness, and tang make it truly stand out. The chicken is tender, and the velvety sauce coats every bite with deep, layered flavours. It is a refined, modern and Saransh Goila’s version of butter chicken that still stays true to its traditional roots, making it a favourite for those who love richness without heaviness.

Where? Cloud kitchen located at Gachibowli

4. Hotel Delhi Dastarkhan

Hotel Delhi Dastarkhan brings Hyderabad a taste of Old Delhi with its authentic Aslam-style Butter Chicken, a dish that is completely different from the classic tomato-based version most people know. Instead of a creamy red gravy, this iconic Delhi preparation uses grilled, smoky chicken tossed generously in a luxurious blend of melted butter, yoghurt, cream, and spices. The result is a rich, silky coating that clings to the chicken. It is decadent, buttery, and full of depth without being soupy or heavy on tomatoes.

Where? Mallepally

5. Karim’s

Karim’s, the iconic Mughlai restaurant founded in Old Delhi in 1913, brings its royal culinary legacy to Hyderabad, and its butter chicken reflects that rich tradition. The dish is creamy, indulgent, and deeply Mughlai. The chicken is tender, and the tomato-cashew base gives the gravy a velvety texture full of depth. There’s a heritage feel to it as you can sense the centuries-old recipe lineage, making it not just a dish, but a taste of Delhi’s gastronomic history in the heart of Hyderabad.

Where? Kokapet