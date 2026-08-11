Art and social impact will converge at Spirit Connect, Jubilee Hills, as Paropakar 2026: Art for Education is set to take place on August 15 and 16. Curated by Sushma Thota in collaboration with Art Connect, the two-day exhibition transforms traditional gallery viewing into a movement, uniting art collectors, cultural enthusiasts, and philanthropists around a shared objective: expanding educational access for underprivileged children.

Artwork by MF Hussain up for grabs

Paropakar 2026 showcases a carefully curated selection of artist-approved prints, serigraphs, etchings, ceramics, and select sculptures. Works from iconic modernists including MF Husain, SH Raza, Akbar Padamsee, and Krishen Khanna will stand alongside pieces by celebrated contemporary figures such as Thota Vaikuntam, Himmat Shah, and Seema Kohli. Every artwork on display is available for purchase, with 100 per cent of the proceeds directly funding educational initiatives. As curator Sushma Thota notes, “When you take home a work from Paropakar, you are sending a child to school.”

While past fundraising has sustained holistic schooling, nutrition, and foundational supplies for children enrolled through Nachiketa Tapovan, this year’s effort targets critical infrastructure development at the organisation’s Kodgal campus. Proceeds will go toward constructing vocational training centres for practical skill acquisition, modern science laboratories for experiential STEM learning, and a comprehensive library. This expansion aims to immediately enhance educational resources for the 300 students currently enrolled while creating long-term opportunities for an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 children from surrounding rural villages in the coming years.

Paropakar 2026: All details

Date- August 15 and 16

Venue- Spirit Connect, Jubilee Hills

Timing- 11 am to 6 pm

Ticket- Walk-in