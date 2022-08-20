Buzz: Alia Bhatt is changing her surname

Mumbai: Bollywood’s IT couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s relationship reached its pinnacle in April 2022, when they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been painting the town red with their love. From public appearances to their cute banter, they are quickly becoming the most loved and followed couple in India.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June, which has created an uproar among the fans who are interested in their every move. They have been speculating the reason why Alia hasn’t added the Kapoor surname in her official name yet.

Well, recently, Alia Bhatt put an end to all rumors and revealed that she is going to change her surname, soon.

In an interview with Mid-day, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is going to change her surname on the passport. She said, “Since we are going to have a child together. I don’t want to be the Bhatt while the Kapoors are traveling together. I don’t want to feel left out. So when I travel, on the documents I don’t want to be the left out.”

However, Alia made it clear that she will not be changing her surname for the silver screen.

Alia Bhatt also revealed that she hasn’t got the time to change her marital status on her passport. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has ‘promptly’ made the change in his passport.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia has ‘Brahmastra’, and ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ in her kitty. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Tom Harper directorial ‘Heart of Stone’ which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles.