Buzz: Allu Arjun rejects BIG Bollywood movie

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has been making headlines for his potential Bollywood debut in the film “Ashwatthama.” Originally, Vicky Kaushal was set to star in the film, which would be directed by Aditya Dhar, who had previously delivered a blockbuster with URI. However, it was later revealed that Vicky Kaushal had withdrawn from the project and that Ranveer Singh was being considered as a replacement.

Furthermore, there was speculation that Allu Arjun would make his Bollywood debut with the film, but recent reports indicate that he is reconsidering the project after the out come of “Adipurush.”

Stars in the industry appear to be wary of films that rely heavily on VFX and prefer simpler projects with trusted directors like Rajamouli. Following the weak showing of “Adipurush,” Allu Arjun is now hesitant to entrust such an ambitious subject to a relatively new director for his Bollywood debut.

As we all know, Allu Arjun is currently working on “Pushpa 2 The Rule,” a sequel to the successful “Pushpa 1 The Rise,” directed by Sukumar. There are also rumours about his next big project with Trivikram, which is said to be a large-scale pan-India film.

Finally, Allu Arjun’s potential Bollywood debut in “Ashwatthama” remains uncertain as he weighs the risks of working on a VFX-heavy project directed by a newcomer, especially after seeing the outcome of “Adipurush.” Meanwhile, fans can look forward to “Pushpa 2 The Rule” and a pan-India film with Trivikram.