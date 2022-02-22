Buzz: Aryan Khan all set for Bollywood debut!

Mumbai: Now that many star kids have made their foray into film industry, fans have been eagerly for waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut. And now, it seems like the wait is finally over. Several reports doing rounds on internet claim that Aryan is all set to make his debut in the Hindi film industry.

While his sister Suhana Khan is also reported to be making her debut as an actor in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project, Aryan will be marking his debut not as an actor but as a writer in Bollywood. It is being said that Aryan is not very keen on facing the camera and wants to pursue his career towards the creative side of filmmaking.

According to Pinkvilla, Aryan is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series. He will be writing the story with Bilal Siddiqui as his co-writer. Apart from this, Aryan is also working on a feature film, which will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

A source informed Pinkvilla, “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself.”

If everything goes well, both the projects, which are in the development stage, will see the light of day soon.

Speaking about Suhana Khan’s debut, she will be seen in Netflix’s film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.