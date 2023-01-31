Buzz: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka bags BIG movie with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: We have observed in the past that various Bigg Boss contestants foray into Bollywood after the show’s conclusion. Host of the TV reality show Salman Khan has helped several in past and recently we saw Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill was also given a role in Bhaijaan’s new film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The latest to bag the huge offer is Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. According to the reports, Priyanka, who is currently locked in Bigg Boss 16 house, has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki.

The ‘PriyankaPaltan’ is going gaga over this news and is excited to see her in SRK’s next movie. ”Rajkummar Hirani was looking for a girl who had a Punjab background yeah and would be suitable for the role it is said that Salman Khan who is right now fond of the actress suggested her name to his production house and they even got in touch with the actress team for the same,” a source was quoted saying in Bollywood Life.

This development comes after Salman Khan recently hinted that he has something big for Priyanka during one of the episodes and it seems that Bhaijaan has fulfilled his promise. It is reported that the role offered to the actress is not very long but surely it will help her to boost her career. Priyanka is one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss and has a good fan following.

Dunki is all about the immigration of Punjabis in countries like Canada and the USA and Priyanka’s Punjabi background might have helped her further to bag a role in the movie.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a high chance to even bag the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 as she is impressing everyone with her behaviour and sense of humour. Bagging the role in the SRK starrer movie is in itself a big achievement for any actor/actress and Priyanka had really won a big one.

SRK and Taapsee Pannu will play lead roles in the movie.