Buzz: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash sign NEW reality show

Mumbai: For quite a time OTT platforms and reality shows have gained popularity in India. One of the top reality shows is ‘Nach Baliye’ which airs on Star Plus. In the show around 10 television celebrity couples compete against each other. Each week one couple is eliminated based on public voting and their scores and all the contestants are even provided with a choreographer during the show. The last season of the show was successful and Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners.

As the show is all set to again go on air after 2019 for the first time, there are rumours that Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash will participate as a couple in Season 10. As Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved TV couple currently and both have amassed a huge fan following, it is predicted that makers would like them to participate as contestants in the show to increase TRP. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash too have not issued any statement regarding the rumours of participating in the Nach Baliye Season 10. Hope audiences will get a chance to watch the top popular couples dancing in the show.