Buzz: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, kicked off on September 1, 2024, and has already stirred up a buzz among viewers. The season began with 14 contestants entering the house in seven pairs, and while the show has received mixed reviews, it continues to dominate Telugu television.

The latest development that has fans excited is the rumored entry of the newly engaged couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, as special guests on the show. Although there has been no official confirmation from the show’s producers, the possibility of the couple making their first public appearance together on Bigg Boss has sparked considerable interest.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala surprised their fans with their engagement on August 8, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Chaitanya’s residence in Hyderabad. The event was attended by close family members, and the couple’s engagement photos, shared by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, on social media, quickly went viral.

First Week Nominations

Coming back to Bigg Boss Telugu, the first week’s nominations have already taken place in the house and insiders suggest that six contestants are in the danger zone this week. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see who might leave the house and whether the star couple will indeed make their much-anticipated appearance.

