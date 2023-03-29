Buzz: Parineeti Chopra gets engaged, wedding soon?

Mumbai: It appears that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is unable to avoid the media spotlight these days, particularly in light of her rumoured relationship with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The paparazzi are constantly following her, looking for confirmation of their wedding rumors, and the actress was recently caught blushing when asked about it at the airport.

Parineeti looked fashionable in a white turtleneck top under a black blazer and matching trousers as she smiled and posed for photographers before getting into her car. Her public appearances with Raghav Chadha, including a recent dinner date in Mumbai, have fueled rumors about their romance.

On Tuesday, AAP member Sanjeev Arora congratulated the alleged couple on Twitter, officially announcing their union, adding more and more fuel to the speculations. He tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

Speculations are now rife that, the rumoured couple is already engagement and is now gearing up for big fat wedding soon.

However, both Parineeti and Raghav have been tight-lipped about their relationship status, leaving their fans and the media curious.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is currently working on her upcoming film ‘Chamkila’ with Diljit Dosanjh, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The plot revolves around the murder of two popular Punjabi singers in 1988.