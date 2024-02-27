Buzz: Prabhas moves to rented house, per month he is paying Rs..

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, known for his blockbuster roles in films like Baahubali and Salaar, has been making waves for his upcoming projects. The actor reportedly has a very tight schedule with more than 3 films in his kitty. Apart from films, Prabhas has also been making headlines for his health reasons. Latest news has it that Prabhas has allegedly rented a luxurious house in London.

Prabhas London Residence Price?

According to reports, Prabhas is currently resting in London and he has also rented a lavish property for around Rs 60 lakh per month as his temporary residence. Right now, he is staying there until he comes back to India in order to finish shooting two upcoming movies: Kalki 2898 AD (directed by Nag Ashwin) and The Raja Saab (directed by Maruthi).

Health and Recovery

Prabhas decided to rent a house in London because of his health. He had knee surgery in Europe not long ago and wants to concentrate on getting better. Prabhas has a lot planned for work – he’ll be filming two big movies soon, including one called Kalki 2898 AD which people all over India are excited about! It seems like with all this going on the actor felt he needed a break so rented an entire home away.

Prabhas Upcoming Movies

Prabhas’s fans eagerly await his return to the silver screen. His next release, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, promises to be a star-studded event. The film features an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Scheduled for release on May 9, 2024, The film is one of the most ambitious projects in the industry.

Furthermore, Prabhas has two more films lined up: the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, and a cop role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film called Spirit.