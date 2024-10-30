Buzz: Prabhas turns down a Bollywood offer with Shah Rukh Khan?

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry loves multi-starrer movies, but superstar Prabhas is taking a different path. Recently, he surprised fans by reportedly declining a major film offer from director Siddharth Anand. This movie was to feature Prabhas alongside Shah Rukh Khan, but Prabhas decided to turn it down, choosing to focus on solo projects instead.

Prabhas Prefers Solo Films

Prabhas, known for hits like Baahubali and Saaho, was offered a big role in Siddharth Anand’s new project, where he would have shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the excitement around this idea, Prabhas decided to decline, expressing that he prefers films where he is the central character rather than part of a multi-starrer.

Prabhas (X)

Prabhas’s choice shows his focus on roles that allow him to stand out. While multi-starrer films are popular, Prabhas seems more interested in projects where he plays the sole lead, giving him more control over his character.

What’s Next for Prabhas

Prabhas has a busy schedule with solo films that his fans are excited about. He’s currently working on Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, and Fauji, with director Hanu Raghavapudi. In 2024, he will also star in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Kalki 2, directed by Nag Ashwin, both promising high-budget, solo adventures.