Buzz: Priyanka Chopra quits her upcoming Bollywood film

Mumbai: International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took her everyone by surprise after with her big announcement of the arrival of her and Nick Jonas’ baby via surrogacy. While the new parents did not reveal the gender of their baby in the official statement, a few media reports suggest that the couple is blessed with girl child.

Now, there’s a huge buzz that Priyanka is opting to stay away from her professional commitments to be with her newborn. While there’s no update on her Hollywood side, latest reports suggest that PeeCee is planning to quit her much-hyped upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zara.

Yes, you read that right! According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Priyanka wants to be with her newborn baby, for now. It seems she has given the makers the option of signing some other actress for her role. “But now with her motherhood, Priyanka wants to devote her time and energy to the baby, at least for now,” a source informed the news portal.

However, let’s wait for an official announcement from Priyanka Chopra and the makers of the film.

For those who don’t know, Jee Le Zara was supposed to star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is also being reported that makers are planning to rope in Vicky Kaushal opposite Katrina.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra announced Jee Le Zara last year with interesting note. Sharing a photo of herself with Alia and Katrina, PeeCee wrote, “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one – different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends..” Read the complete post below.