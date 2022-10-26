Buzz: Rana Daggubati set to welcome his first child

Rana deleted all his Instagram and Twitter posts and said that he is taking some time off social media.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 26th October 2022 12:57 pm IST
Buzz: Rana Daggubati set to welcome his first child
Rana Daggubati, Miheeka bajaj (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife that Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are expecting their first child. However, an official announcement from the couple and Daggubati family is still awaited.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August 2020, in the presence of a few family members.

Recently, the Baahubali actor deleted all his Instagram and Twitter posts and said that he is taking some time off social media. Post this, rumours of rift between the couple started floating on internet. But, Miheeka’s recent Instagram post on Karwa Chauth has cleared any sort of separation rumors.

On the professional front, Rana is busy shooting for his upcoming web series with Venkatesh Daggubati. He was last seen in Virata Parvam co-starring Sai Pallavi.

