Buzz: Saif Ali Khan signs new film in Hyderabad

Hyderbad: Jr. NTR will work with director Koratala Siva on his 30th film, tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’. The film was announced some time ago, it is yet to get the release date. After the 2016 hit ‘Janatha Garage’, this will be their second collaboration.

According to reports, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Tollywood debut with this film. In the movie, she will be seen romancing Jr. NTR. Now, an exciting update on the yet-to-be-titled venture has surfaced.

If the recent reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan is in talks to play the antagonist in Jr. NTR’s next film. Buzz has it that this Bollywood actor has offered a large salary for the role. Saif has also given the project his approval and expressed a strong desire to work on it. However, an official announcement can only be expected once things become a little more official.

Apart from this, we have also seen that Saif is set to star in upcoming pan-India project ‘Adipurush’, where the actor will be seen playing the role of Lankesh Ravana, alongside Prabhas and others.

Coming back to NTR 30, the pre-production for the film is currently underway, filming for the action comedy is expected to begin on February 23. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music and R. Rathnavelu will take over cinematography works. NTR 30 will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyanram under the banner of NTR Arts in collaboration with Yuvasudha Arts.