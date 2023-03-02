Buzz: Sanjay Dutt turns Prabhas’ grandfather!

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is the most renowed name in the Indian film industry, and his powerful portrayal of the villain in KGF: Chapter 2 has yet again proved his acting skill. His spine-chilling performance as ‘Adheera’ in the film has been praised by both audiences and critics, making him the top choice for southern directors.

And now, Sanjay Dutt has reportedly bagged another south movie. Latest buzz has it that he getting ready to share screen space with the dashing rebel star Prabhas in an upcoming film directed by the talented Maruthi. According to rumours, Sanjay Dutt will play Prabhas’ grandfather in the yet-untitled film. The film’s pivotal scenes starring the dynamic duo will begin filming at the end of March, and the brilliant cinematographer Karthik Palani, who previously worked on Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaarasudu, will handle the cinematography.

Fans of both Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas are super excited to see the duo for the first time on the big screens.

Apart from that, Sanjay Dutt will play the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 67, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has two highly anticipated projects on his plate: Salaar, starring Shruti Haasan, and Project K, starring Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.



