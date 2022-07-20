Buzz: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are dating

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled the world with their chemistry in Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 directorial ‘Maha Samudram’ and since then, fans have been wanting to see more of them.

Well, looks like their wish has come true, as reports of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari dating each other have been coming in. Furthermore, the couple recently made their first public appearance and was spotted together at a salon in Mumbai.

According to a report in Pink Villa, a source close to the couple has revealed that they have been seeing each other for a long time and fell in love during the filming of Maha Samudram.

While an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made, the couple has never shied away from showing their affection for each other. In fact, they both dedicated Instagram posts to each other on birthdays.

On Siddharth’s 43rd birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari had shared a photo of theirs and captioned it, “Happy birthday my pixie boy, To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter, Always be you! Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are, Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.” This had sparked rumors about their relationship.

What do you think about the new couple of Tollywood? Comment down below.