Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are coming together for Varanasi, a pan-world film made on a stunning Rs.1,200 to Rs. 1,500 crore budget. The movie features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, and filming is progressing at high speed. The project has already generated huge global attention.

Varanasi OTT Deal Buzz

According to industry reports, Netflix has offered about Rs. 650 crores for the OTT rights of Varanasi for all languages. However, Rajamouli and the team have reportedly not accepted the deal. They are said to be aiming for nearly Rs. 1,000 crores, believing the film’s scale and global potential deserve a much higher price. Due to this, the deal is currently on hold.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 16, 2025

Why the High Expectations

Rajamouli is known for his market strategy and world class promotions. His films often create massive hype long before release. With Mahesh Babu in a never seen before role and a global cast, the expectations on Varanasi are sky high. Industry insiders feel OTT platforms are being cautious. They prefer to invest bigger only after a film becomes a blockbuster. But Rajamouli’s brand value may become an exception.

Record Breaking Comparisons

Some of the biggest OTT deals in India include Kalki 2898 AD at Rs. 375 crores, KGF 2 at Rs. 320 crores, and RRR at Rs. 300 crores. If Varanasi closes at Rs. 1,000 crores, it will become the highest priced OTT deal in Indian cinema history. Recent films like Ram Charan’s Peddhi were sold for Rs. 130 crores and Prabhas’s Spirit for Rs. 160 crores.

With the title reveal already done on a grand scale at Ramoji Film City, and a 2027 release planned, all eyes are on which platform will secure the digital rights of Varanasi. The official confirmation is eagerly awaited.