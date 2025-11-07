Mumbai: Friday is here, and all eyes are on the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19. As the tension builds inside the house, fans are eager to know which contestant will bid goodbye this week. The nominated contestants for week 11 are Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Bajaj.

Bigg Boss 19 elimination week 11

With voting lines now closed, fans have done their part by voting for their favourites to keep them safe in the game. According to closing voting trends and social media buzz, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj seem to be leading in votes, while Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri reportedly find themselves in the bottom two.

Final & Most Authentic Voting Trends (as per @aajtak Studio)



1️⃣ #AbhishekBajaj

2️⃣ #GauravKhanna

3️⃣ #AshnoorKaur

4️⃣ #FarrhanaBhatt

5️⃣ #NeelamGiri



After yesterday episode Abhishek received the highest votes from the audience making him the No.1

Bottom 2 are in danger of eviction — Nick (@IamRealNick1) November 7, 2025

Breaking

Latest Voting Trends Till 8PM

1. #GauravKhanna ⬆️

2. #AbhishekBajaj ⬇️(Neck to neck with GK)

3. #AshnoorKaur ✅️(Ashnoor leading with small margin with Farrhana)

4. #FarrhanaBhatt

5. #NeelamGiri❌️



Lets see what makers bring twist now otherwise bye Bye Chugli Queen… — BIGGBOSSFC (@BIGGBOSSOFC) November 6, 2025

Several reports suggest that the makers are planning another shocking twist. Farrhana Bhatt might be the next to walk out of the house, much like the surprising eliminations of Baseer Ali and Pranit More, which had earlier shaken up the show’s dynamics and also boosted TRPs.

Rumours are also strong that a double eviction could take place this week, which might lead to both Farrhana and Neelam’s exit from the show. However, there’s no official confirmation yet. The Weekend Ka Vaar shoot is scheduled for Friday evening, and fans will have to wait till then to find out who actually leaves the Bigg Boss 19 house.

What do you think will, Farrhana Bhatt get evicted this week? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.