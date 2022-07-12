Buzz: Vidyut Jammwal gets married

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently making headlines for his recently released film Khuda Haafiz 2, has reportedly tied the knot with his fiance Nandita Mahtani. A report in ETimes says that the couple is likely to announced their wedding soon. However, an official confirmation from them is still awaited.

Vidyut Jammwal Engagement

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani surprised their fans by announcing their engagement in September last year. Sharing a set of adorable photos on Instagram, Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” She shared the same images on her page and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani is a well known fashion designer who is Virat Kohli’s stylist. She was earlier married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor. However, their marriage was short-lived as the duo parted ways due to differences.

We can’t wait for the couple to announce their wedding soon!