Buzz: Vijay Deverakonda says NO to Bollywood films

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda has received a lot of offers from Bollywood directors but he has politely declined the offers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 8th August 2022 1:06 pm IST
Vijay Deverakonda to not sign any Bollywood films?
Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’ alongside Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release on August 25 and the audience cannot wait to witness their favorite ‘Arjun Reddy’ weaving his magic on the Hindi screen.

Currently, the team of ‘Liger’ is on a promotional spree not just in the South but also in the Northern parts of the country. The fans’ craze for Vijay Deverakonda has been making headlines recently as he had to leave two promotional events because of the uncontrollable crowd. The massive response has left filmmakers hopeful of the film’s success.

However, seems like Vijay Deverakonda is still apprehensive about the response and is not going to sign any more Bollywood films until ‘Liger’ releases.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, a source close to the development has revealed, “Vijay Deverakonda has received a lot of offers from Bollywood directors but he has politely declined the offers. He first wants to gauge audiences’ reactions to Liger. He wants to know how the audience reacts to it, what changes he needs to make and what preparations he needs to do in order to take up more or Bollywood projects.” The report also suggests that Vijay has refused the offers of some of the biggest directors in Bollywood.

Well, looks like a smart and calculated move on Vijay Deverakonda’s part.

