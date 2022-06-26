Bypolls: SP candidate leading in Rampur, BJP ahead in Azamgarh

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party candidate was leading in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJP nominee was ahead in Azamgarh, counting for which began Sunday morning.

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja is leading by over 767 votes in Rampur while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ is leading by a margin of 2,117 votes from BSP’s Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali.

The SP’s Dharmendra Yadav is at the third spot.

Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, according to initial trends.

Mann, a former MP, is leading by a margin of 856 votes from his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, the trends indicated.