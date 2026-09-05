Cab driver robbed at knifepoint near Hyderabad airport, 3 held

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested three people, including two juveniles, within two days of a cab driver being robbed at knifepoint near Shamshabad early Wednesday, recovering his stolen phones, cash and the knife used in the crime.

According to The Times of India, the accused, identified as Faizullah of Jalpally and two juveniles, were picked up from the ORR service road in Shamshabad on Thursday night and remanded to judicial custody on Friday, September 4.

Police said the case began around 2:30 am on Wednesday, when cab driver Sabhavath Rajender Kumar, 32, of Airport Colony, took a booking from Shamshabad to Aramgarh. He collected two passengers from near Rajiv Gruhakalpa on the ORR service road shortly after.

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The trip turned violent on the NH-44 service road, where the passengers yanked the handbrake to stop the car. One of them threatened Kumar with a knife to his throat while a third accomplice, who had followed on a bike, pulled him out of the vehicle. The gang escaped with two mobile phones, Rs 180 in cash and the cab itself.

RGI Airport police registered the case under Section 309(4) of the BNS, the provision for robbery, and moved quickly to trace the accused.

“We arrested three accused, including Faizullah of Jalpally and two juveniles, from the ORR service road in Shamshabad on Thursday night. The entire stolen property was recovered along with the knife used in the offence. The accused were remanded to judicial custody on Friday,” RGIA detective inspector G Pavan Kumar was quoted in the report.