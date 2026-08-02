Cab driver uses fake allotment letters in 2BHK scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A cab driver in Hyderabad was arrested on Saturday, August 1, for duping 50 people by providing them with fake allotment letters for 2BHK flats under the Telangana government’s Dignity Housing Scheme.

The accused was identified as 27-year-old Syed Salman, a resident of Barkas, Chandrayangutta. Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force Jubilee Hills, in coordination with the Moghalpura police, arrested Salman.

The police also seized 52 forged 2BHK allotment letters and one mobile phone from the accused. An investigation revealed that the cab driver targeted people who aspired for flats. Salman claimed to have contacts with government officials and assured the victims that he would get the houses allotted to them.

To make the victims believe his claims were genuine, the driver collected Aadhaar cards and passport-size photographs from them, saying they were needed to process the applications.

According to the police, the accused carried fake documents with a seal and handed them over to the victims, convincing them that the houses were sanctioned. Trusting Salman, the victims paid large amounts of money and waited for the houses to be handed over.

Salman was nabbed after one of the victims, identified as Asma Sultana, was allegedly convinced by the accused’s claims and reportedly paid Rs 1.5 lakh in multiple instalments for promised house allotments.

What is the Dignity Housing Scheme?

The Telangana Dignity Housing Scheme (2BHK Housing Program) is a major social welfare initiative by the state government to provide free, fully built two-bedroom apartments to poor and low-income families