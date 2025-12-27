Called ‘Chinky’, ‘Chinese’; Tripura student attacked in Dehradun dies

He was shopping for groceries in Dehradun's Selaqui when he was affronted by a group of 6 inebriated men.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:04 pm IST
Tripura student succumbs to injuries weeks after a racially motivated stabbing in Dehradun
Anjel Chakma, 25-year-old MBA student from Tripura

Dehradun: A 24-year-old student from Tripura’s Unakoti succumbed to his injuries on Friday, December 26, in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun after battling for life for 17 days.

On December 9, the deceased, Anjel Chakma, and his 21-year-old brother, Michael, were out shopping for groceries in the Selaqui area of Dehradun.

The six accused shouted and harassed the brothers, calling them “Chinki,” “Nepali,” “momos,” and “Chinese,” EastMojo reported. Police said the men were reportedly drunk.

When the brothers opposed the racial slurs, they were brutally attacked. Michael was hit on the head with a metal bangle (Kada).

Chakma came to his brother’s rescue by putting himself between Michael and the attackers. He was stabbed in the back of his neck and stomach.

As the assailants fled, Michael rushed his brother to the hospital, from where he was later shifted to the ICU at Graphic Era Hospital, Dehradun.

However, after fighting for his life for 17 days, he passed away on Friday. The doctors said his spinal cord had been damaged in the attack.

Chakma was a final-year MBA student at Jigyasa University, while Michael is a student at Uttaranchal University.

Complaint filed two days later

Two days after the assault, a police complaint was lodged, naming the six accused.

So far, five, Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khawas, Ayush Badoni, and Sumit Kumar, have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Ajai Singh told reporters. “Five accused have been arrested, and one suspect is believed to have fled to Nepal. We are searching for him,” he said.

