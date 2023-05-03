‘Calm Down’ fame Rema to perform in Hyderabad: Tickets, venue

Hyderabad: Are you ready to embark on an unforgettable musical journey with some of the hottest artists? Then get ready to groove to the beats of Rema and Divine as they take the stage on the highly anticipated Calm Down India Tour.

This is your chance to witness the explosive energy of Rema, the Afro-rave prodigy who has taken the music world by storm, on May 14th in Hyderabad. Rema has emerged as one of the most exciting stars in global music thanks to her distinct style that blends genres and pushes boundaries. His self-titled debut EP and hits like “Corny”, “Dumebi”, and “Iron Man” have already established his place in history, and new music from his latest album, “Rave & Roses,” is sure to take things to the next level!

The tour will also stop in two other cities

12th of May, Delhi

13th of May, Mumbai

Rema and Divine Hyderabad Show Ticket Prices

Tickets for the concert can only be purchased through Paytm Insider and they start at Rs. 999 and go up from there. The concert begins at 5 p.m. on May 14 (Sunday). Venue for the concert is Gachibowli Stadium. More information can be found by clicking here.

But that’s not all—Divine, the Indian rapper who broke through with hits like “Mere Gully Mein” and “Baazigar,” will be joining Rema on stage. His furious energy and powerful lyrics will have the audience jumping and singing along, creating an electric atmosphere you won’t soon forget!

Offline Guys is bringing you the Rema India Tour, which promises to be an unforgettable experience. This is a show you won’t want to miss, with stunning visual effects, live performances by Rema and his band, and guest appearances by Divine.

Tickets are selling quickly, so get yours before they’re gone. Prepare to be a part of history and make memories that will last a lifetime. Join India’s largest Calm Down Tour and let the music move you!