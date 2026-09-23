Came home to spend Ganesh Chaturthi holidays, woman found dead

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old woman, who had come home to spend Ganesh Chaturthi holidays in Telangana’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, was found dead by her mother on Tuesday, September 22.

Harini, a final-year nursing student in Khammam, had come to meet her mother and sister in Vengannapalem village. On Tuesday night, they had gone to a relative’s house, and Harini chose to stay back.

When they returned, her mother found Harini lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. With the help of neighbours, they shifted her to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

A case has been registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigations are underway.