Came home to spend Ganesh Chaturthi holidays, woman found dead

The deceased was a final-year nursing student in Khammam.

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Young woman with long dark hair wearing a red dress, looking over her shoulder.
Harini

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old woman, who had come home to spend Ganesh Chaturthi holidays in Telangana’s Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, was found dead by her mother on Tuesday, September 22.

Harini, a final-year nursing student in Khammam, had come to meet her mother and sister in Vengannapalem village. On Tuesday night, they had gone to a relative’s house, and Harini chose to stay back.

When they returned, her mother found Harini lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. With the help of neighbours, they shifted her to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

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Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigations are underway.

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