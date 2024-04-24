Campaigning for 89 seats in second phase of Lok Sabha polls ends

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2024 7:38 pm IST
Karnataka polls: Brisk voting underway in Hubbali-Dharward
Women stand in queue to vote during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls

The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on Wednesday evening, with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making last-ditch efforts to woo voters. 

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls covered 102 seats across 21 states, with the Election Commission recording a voter turnout of around 62%.

The voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled for Friday, April 26, with the voting to commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm with an extra hour being provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line

MS Education Academy

The end of second-phase campaigning marks the beginning of a 48-hour silence period before polling day, covering 89 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories, including the remaining part of the outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. 

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 1206 candidates from 12 States and UTs, along with 4 candidates from the outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency, will contest in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. The Election Commission reported that 2633 nominations were filed for the 89 parliamentary constituencies. 

Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 26

After scrutiny, 1428 nominations were found valid, with the last date for withdrawal of candidature being April 8. 

Kerala leads with 500 nominations from 20 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Karnataka with 491 nominations from 14 seats. The minimum of 14 nominations were received from the parliamentary constituency in Tripura, while the 16-Nanded Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations. 

The following constituencies will go to polls on Friday, April 26:

States/UTsNo. of seats going to voteNames of constituencies
Assam5Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
Bihar5Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka
Chhattisgarh3Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
Jammu & Kashmir1Jammu
Karnataka14Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
Kerala20Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh7Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
Maharashtra8Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
Manipur1Outer Manipur
Rajasthan13Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
Tripura1Tripura East
Uttar Pradesh8Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr
West Bengal3Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

As campaigning intensified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Modi Ki Guarantee” campaign, focusing on youth development, women’s empowerment, and farmer and marginalised communities’ welfare. The Congress, on the other hand, emphasised its ‘Nyay’ guarantees, promising justice for various sections of society. 

The BJP targeted the INDIA bloc over corruption and dynasty politics, while the Opposition criticised the government over electoral bonds, agency misuse, inflation, and unemployment. Key constituencies like Wayanad, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting, and Thiruvananthapuram, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faces BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will go to polls in the second phase.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2024 7:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button