Can Ram Charan’s Peddi cross this massive breakeven target?

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India film Peddi is already creating massive hype even before its trailer launch. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has become one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of the year thanks to its strong pre-release business and growing expectations among fans.

The makers are now gearing up to launch the official trailer on May 18 at a grand event in Mumbai. A special song featuring Shruti Haasan is also expected to release on May 23 as part of the aggressive promotional campaign.

Peddi Breakeven Target

According to trade reports, Peddi has reportedly done around Rs. 165 crore theatrical business across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film’s Telugu breakeven target is said to be around Rs. 220 crore share, which is considered a huge challenge.

So far, only a few Telugu films like RRR, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and Kalki 2898 AD have managed to cross that mark in Telugu states. This means Peddi will need an all-time top box office performance to enter the safe zone.

Reports also suggest that the film’s worldwide theatrical business may touch nearly Rs. 300 crore, while non-theatrical deals including OTT, satellite, and audio rights have already generated massive revenue for the makers.

Director Buchi Babu recently revealed that Peddi will not be just a regular commercial entertainer. According to him, the film has deep emotional moments mixed with powerful mass sequences.

He especially praised Ram Charan’s performance and said audiences will see a different side of the actor in this film. The director also hinted at a long emotional episode that is expected to leave viewers surprised and emotionally connected.

Music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman, and the songs released so far have already received a strong response online.

Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Increases Expectations

After watching the trailer, Chiranjeevi shared his excitement on social media and praised the film’s action, emotion, and elevations. He also revealed one of Ram Charan’s powerful dialogues from the trailer, which quickly went viral among fans.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, Peddi is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 4.