Canada denies vandalism at Bhagavad Gita Park

Vandalism was reported when a recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park signboard was damaged in Brampton in Canada.

The Indian High Commission released a statement condemning the act. However, hours after that, Canadian authorities said that the sign was ‘temporary’ and will be replaced by a permanent one.

The park was previously known as Troyers Park. It was renamed Shri Bhagavad Gita Park to honour the Indian community.

“There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure,” said Peel regional police in a tweet. “Permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied and it was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony.”

Reacting to the incident, Brampton mayor Patrick Brown tweeted, “Following yesterday’s reports of vandalism of the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, we took swift action to investigate further… The reported blank sign was installed by the builder as a placeholder until the permanent Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign can be replaced tomorrow.”

Thanking the Indian community to flag the issue, Brown said that Brampton is a safe and inclusive place.