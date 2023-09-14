Canada’s top York University signing tie-ups with Indian institutes

Toronto: Canada’s top York University is entering into a partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, as part of its broader outreach in India.

Rhonda Lenton, president and vice-chancellor of York University, is visiting India this week to explore opportunities for two-way student exchange programmes and research partnerships, and firm up institutional collaborations.

“York University is proud to invest in several critical initiatives that will strengthen our ties to India and create mutually beneficial opportunities for our talented students and researchers, including an India Immersion Programme with Jindal Global University as it is important for Canadian students to understand India, its growth story and the impact of India on the world,” she says.

The Canadian delegation will also visit the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Bengaluru, IIT Madras and BITS Pilani, Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, where her university has a presence with its Schulich School of Business MBA in India programme in collaboration with GMR Institute of Technology, she will speak at an education conclave on York’s role in fostering excellence, inclusion and global partnerships in the higher education sector.

She will also address conclaves in Bangaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata.

“Plans are in the works for a pan-India entrepreneurship boot camp that will expose talented students to the world’s largest business and consumer market; and the launch of a new global research seed fund that will invest in global research collaborations with leading universities, industries, government agencies and NGOs in priority countries such as India,” says the Canadian university vice-chancellor.

Ranked among the top 40 universities in the world, York University’s Schulich School of Business has an impressive list of alumni from India who hold top positions in the corporate world.