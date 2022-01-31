Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 31st January 2022 10:23 pm IST
Canadian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted”.

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Canada truckers continue anti-COVID vaccine protest in Ottawa

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some demonstrators travelled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button