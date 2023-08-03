Cannot be accidental: Congress questions absence of Shah, deputy from Lok Sabha

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd August 2023 2:51 pm IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai from the Lok Sabha when the Delhi Services Bill was to be taken up for discussion on August 2, and said it “cannot be accidental”.

BookMyMBBS

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Yesterday afternoon in the Lok Sabha something unprecedented happened. When the Delhi Bill was called out for debate, neither the Home Minister nor his deputy were present in the House.”

“The INDIA parties were going to take part in the debate and highlight how the Bill is completely unconstitutional. Instead, the House had to be adjourned. It is quite impossible that the absence of the HM or MoS(Home) was accidental,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

MS Education Academy

He also attached a news report in his tweets.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd August 2023 2:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button