Can’t micromanage ECI: Delhi Court rejects petition against PM Modi

Rejecting a petition for seeking direction to file an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘hate speech’ during election campaign in Rajasthan, the Delhi Court on Friday, May 10, categorically said they cannot micromanage the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The petition was filed after a speech delivered by PM Modi in which he termed Muslims as ‘infiltrators’. In his speech, he alleged the Congress aims to provide more benefits to those who have ‘more children’ and ‘infiltrators’, if voted to power. It also cited another speech made by the senior BJP leader where he claimed the Congress has implemented reservation for Muslims based on religion.

While his speech was condemned by many Opposition leaders, including the Congress, terming it a direct attack on Indian Muslims, the election commission has remained silent on the topic.

“Who is to decide that there has been a violation of the model code of conduct? ECI is a constitutional body, we cannot micromanage it,” the court observed.

Speaking on behalf of ECI, attorney Suruchi Suri stated that the election commission had sent notices and is waiting for a response by May 15. Once the response is received necessary action will be taken, she told the court.

The court asked the petitioners to bring pertinent documents on record and scheduled a follow-up hearing on May 13.