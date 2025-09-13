Can’t afford gold jewellery? Hyderabadis are eating it instead

Hyderabad is famous for biryani, haleem, kebabs, and of course its love for gold. But when gold prices in the city are soaring sky high, many Hyderabadis are thinking twice before stepping into jewellery stores. Still, the golden cravings don’t stop here. If you can’t buy gold bangles right now, how about munching on food served with actual gold? Yes, some eateries in Hyderabad have found glittering ways to satisfy both your appetite and your royal dreams. Siasat.com brings you the list of these dishes that are nothing less than gold served on a plate.

1.7 Sisters, Banjara Hills :

Golden Sushi Platter (Rs. 3,500)

At 7 Sisters in Banjara Hills Road No. 12, sushi has been given a luxury makeover. Their Golden Sushi Platter, wrapped in delicate sheets of 24K edible gold, is a showstopper priced at Rs. 3,500.

2. Asli, Jubilee Hills :

Vegetable Gold Haleem (Rs. 1,500)

Asli in Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 has taken Hyderabad’s favourite haleem to a royal level. Their Vegetable Gold Haleem made of raw Kathal, topped with edible gold leaf costs Rs. 1,500 per bowl, a glittering comfort food.

3. House of Dosas, Kukatpally :

916 KDM Dosa (Rs. 1,200)

At House of Dosas in Kukatpally, the humble dosa gets a jeweller’s touch. The 916 KDM Dosa is decorated with edible gold and priced at Rs. 1,200, making your breakfast shine bright.

4. Huber & Holly, Banjara Hills:

Mighty Midas Gold Ice Cream (Rs. 1,200)

When it comes to dessert, Huber & Holly in Banjara Hills serves the famous Mighty Midas Gold Ice Cream. Loaded with brownies, nuts, chocolate, and finished with 24K gold, it comes at Rs. 1,200.

5. Krishna Idli, Banjara Hills :

24K Idli (Rs. 750)

At Krishna Idli in Banjara Hills, even the humble breakfast has gone royal. Their 24K Idli, priced at Rs. 750 per plate, is soft, fluffy, and shining with edible gold.

6. Louis Burger, Banjara Hills :

Truffletake Burger (Rs. 888)

For burger lovers, Louis Burger in Banjara Hills served the Truffletake Burger topped with a delicate layer of gold leaf. Priced at Rs.888, this burger turned fast food into fine dining with a Midas touch.

Golden Weddings Too

This isn’t Hyderabad’s first golden experiment. In 2017, caterer V. Sai Radha Krishna served rice topped with gold leaves at a wedding, adding unmatched glitz and glam. Clearly, the city has always loved food with sparkle.

A City That Loves Its Gold

While jewellery shops are buzzing with soaring prices, Hyderabadis have found another way to keep gold close by eating it! From sushi to haleem, dosa to idli, burgers to ice cream, the golden shine is now on our plates.

After all, only in Hyderabad will you hear someone say “Didn’t buy gold this month, but ate some instead.”