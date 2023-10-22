‘Can’t infringe on rights of people’: Karnataka minister says hijab allowed in exams

The decision was made official by higher education minister MC Sudhakar who said, "We cannot infringe on the rights of the people."

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd October 2023 10:10 pm IST
Representational photo

The Karnataka Examination Authority will now allow candidates wearing hijab (headscarf) to appear for recruitment-related examinations. The decision was announced by higher education minister MC Sudhakar on Saturday, October 21.

The KAE examinations are scheduled to take place on October 28 and 29. The examination will be held to fill vacancies in various corporations, including Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Mysore Sales International Limited.

Speaking to reporters later, minister Sudhakar said, “Even NEET is allowing candidates with hijab to sit in for the exams. We cannot infringe on the rights of the people.”

