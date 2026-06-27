Cape Verde reaches knockouts with draw against Saudi Arabia

World Cup debutants Cape Verde secured a third straight draw, holding Saudi Arabia 0-0 to become the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stage.

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Celebrating football players on the field after a match at the FIFA World Cup.
Cape Verde reaches knockouts with draw against Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP.

Houston: Cape Verde completed an improbable run through the group stage with a third straight World Cup draw to become the smallest country to earn a spot in the knockout round following a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Friday night, June 26.

The small island nation off the western coast of Africa, which is making its debut on soccer’s grandest stage, already held 2010 champion Spain to a 0-0 draw and then came from behind to get a 2-2 result against Uruguay.

Cape Verde’s three points put the team in second place behind Spain, which beat Uruguay on Friday night and won the group.

Subhan Bakery

Cape Verde will play reigning World Cup champion Argentina in Miami on July 3.

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