Capgemini invites applications for entry level openings

New Delhi: Capgemini, a multinational company has invited applications from candidates for entry-level openings in the company.

Candidates who hold B.com, M.com, BBA, MBA (Finance), BBM, or any equivalent degree can apply for the openings.

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must have good communication skills and excel knowledge.

The candidates can have experience ranging from 0-1 year. The work location for the opening is Kolkata.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the company (click here).

Capgemini

Capgemini is a Paris-based multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company.

In various countries, more than 2.9 lakh employees are working in Capgemini. Out of them, around 125,000 are in India.

In India, its offices are located in various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune.

Jobs at TCS

Meanwhile, TCS has invited applications from Engineers and MCA & MSc degree holders for off campus interviews.

As per the details provided on the website of the IT company, B.E., B.Tech, M.E., M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc degree holders whose year of passing is either 2020 or 2021 are eligible for the drive.

The minimum aggregate marks of the candidates must be 60 percent in Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination.

Candidates who satisfy all the eligibility criteria of the campus drive can apply online on the TCS website (click here). Before applying online, they must register on the website under the ‘IT’ category.

In case of any assistance, candidates can contact TCS Helpdesk Team on its email id: ilp.support@tcs.com or helpline number 18002093111.